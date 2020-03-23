Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti Purchases 15,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.