Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Corecivic worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 607,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 343,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 160,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corecivic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.