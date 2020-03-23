CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the period. CorePoint Lodging comprises 1.2% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of CorePoint Lodging worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 124.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 55,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CPLG traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 315,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,063. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

CPLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

