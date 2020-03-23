CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,424,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $3,637,509 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $100.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.