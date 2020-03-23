Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.33 ($67.83).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Shares of CCAP stock traded down €1.50 ($1.74) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €22.50 ($26.16). 196,485 shares of the stock traded hands. Corestate Capital has a 1-year low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.37.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.