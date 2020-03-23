Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Position Lowered by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225,261 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up approximately 11.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 5.03% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $178,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 449,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -325.13 and a beta of 1.44. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

