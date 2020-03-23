Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,256 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

