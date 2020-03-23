Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Corteva worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.