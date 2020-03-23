Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 370.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cousins Properties worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

