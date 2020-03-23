Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Covetrus worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 262,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Covetrus by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Covetrus by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 866,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 261,752 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,791. The firm has a market cap of $694.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.