Covia Holdings to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Covia in a report released on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. Covia’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Covia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of CVIA opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Covia has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Covia by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Covia by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Covia by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

