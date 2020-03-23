Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the period. Cowen accounts for about 6.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 6.39% of Cowen worth $29,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 655,105 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cowen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 344,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 837,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.