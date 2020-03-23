Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 556.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

