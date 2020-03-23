Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NGM stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 8,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 229,169 shares of company stock worth $4,009,213.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

