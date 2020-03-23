Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500 ($46.04).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,044 ($40.04) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,531.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,281.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,912 ($51.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total value of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

