Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Garmin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.63. 1,658,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,789. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

