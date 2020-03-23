Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 358,082 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 358,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. 1,781,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,414. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.