Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 376,838 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 376,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. Amarin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Amarin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,647. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

