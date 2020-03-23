Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 272,841 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 497,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 1,463,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

