Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 566,738 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 442,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 360,340.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,498,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AXSM shares. BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $9.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. 1,225,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 3.25. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

