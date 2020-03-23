Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 383,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,200. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

