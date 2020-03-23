Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 130,195 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

