Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,210 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,892. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

