Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,084 Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. Cardlytics comprises 0.8% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 308,305 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,415 and sold 276,898 shares valued at $22,487,030. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. 1,161,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,276. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $693.73 million, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

