Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 196,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,331,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.6% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,898,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,273. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

