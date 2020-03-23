Cred One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.43 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Cred has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, UEX and OKEx. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bilaxy, UEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

