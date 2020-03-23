Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Donald (Don) McLay Buys 10,000 Shares

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$20.56 ($14.58) per share, with a total value of A$205,610.00 ($145,822.70).

Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 13,777 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$37.56 ($26.64), for a total value of A$517,464.12 ($366,995.83).

On Friday, February 14th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,635 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$37.45 ($26.56), for a total value of A$772,760.12 ($548,056.82).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 35,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.75 ($26.06), for a total value of A$1,286,180.00 ($912,184.40).

On Friday, January 31st, Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total value of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11).

ASX CCP traded down A$3.58 ($2.54) during trading on Monday, hitting A$6.25 ($4.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,281. The company has a market capitalization of $343.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of A$31.10. Credit Corp Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$7.23 ($5.13) and a twelve month high of A$37.99 ($26.94).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

