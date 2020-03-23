CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $61,490.85 and $9,831.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00071024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

