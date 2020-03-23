Credit Suisse AG Acquires 13,970 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG opened at $33.99 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.