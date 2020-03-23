Credit Suisse AG Acquires 24,509 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

