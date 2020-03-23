Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,537 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Morningstar worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $166.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $2,463,219.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,727,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,027,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $1,562,893.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,931,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,680,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,802 shares of company stock worth $14,709,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

