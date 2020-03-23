Credit Suisse AG Acquires 26,519 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $5,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 111,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

BXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.