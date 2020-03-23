Credit Suisse AG Acquires 60,976 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Theravance Biopharma worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.73. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

