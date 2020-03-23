Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,370 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXT. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

