Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,689 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of FirstCash worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstCash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FirstCash stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

