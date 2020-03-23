Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 290.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312,233 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of TiVo worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TiVo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TiVo by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIVO shares. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $6.19 on Monday. TiVo Corp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $728.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

