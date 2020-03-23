Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Veracyte worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,440. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

