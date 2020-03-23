Credit Suisse AG Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Immunomedics worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Immunomedics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

