Credit Suisse AG Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MT opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.21. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

