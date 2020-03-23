Credit Suisse AG Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $15.01 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

