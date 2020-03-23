Credit Suisse AG Has $3.72 Million Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Wendys worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Wendys by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after buying an additional 428,815 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Wendys by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.