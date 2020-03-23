Credit Suisse AG Has $3.77 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Ryder System worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of R stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

