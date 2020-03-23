Credit Suisse AG Has $3.83 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of CONMED worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.