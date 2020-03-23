Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,748 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

