Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

