Credit Suisse AG Invests $3.63 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

