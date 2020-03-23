Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,107,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

