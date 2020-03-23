Credit Suisse AG Purchases 13,877 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

