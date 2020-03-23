Credit Suisse AG Purchases 228,913 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 27.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wipro by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wipro by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,255 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.66 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. Research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

