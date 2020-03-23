Credit Suisse AG Purchases 32,121 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Energizer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Energizer stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

